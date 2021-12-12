No. 17 South Florida 64, VCU 57

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-3)
Fankam Mendjiadeu 10-11 2-3 22, Mununga 0-3 2-2 2, Harvey 2-7 0-0 6, Pinzan 6-8 9-10 24, Tsineke 3-9 0-0 7, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Leverett 0-0 0-0 0, Alvarez 0-2 0-0 0, Lazic 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Guerreiro 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-50 13-15 64
VCU (5-4)
Samantha Robinson 0-1 4-4 4, Griffith-Wallace 0-9 3-4 3, Hattix-Covington 2-6 0-0 5, Taya Robinson 5-12 3-4 14, Te-Biasu 6-9 2-3 17, Bloom 5-8 0-0 10, Motekaityte 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 1-5 0-0 2, Townes 1-1 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 12-16 57
|South Florida
|13
|13
|10
|28
|—
|64
|VCU
|15
|12
|22
|8
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-18 (Harvey 2-4, Pinzan 3-4, Tsineke 1-4, Bermejo 0-1, Alvarez 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Guerreiro 1-2), VCU 5-18 (Griffith-Wallace 0-4, Hattix-Covington 1-2, T.Robinson 1-4, Te-Biasu 3-5, Hutson 0-3). Assists_South Florida 8 (Guerreiro 2), VCU 4 (Griffith-Wallace 1). Fouled Out_South Florida Bermejo. Rebounds_South Florida 42 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 4-9), VCU 20 (Robinson 3-4). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, VCU 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_393.
