No. 17 Texas 60, Stanford 53

TEXAS (8-2)

Allen 5-11 1-1 11, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 6, Askew 0-1 0-0 0, A.Jones 4-13 4-7 13, Ramey 2-4 0-0 6, Carr 3-6 0-0 6, Bishop 2-5 1-1 5, Disu 5-7 0-0 11, Febres 1-3 0-1 2, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-12 60.

STANFORD (6-4)

Delaire 3-6 3-3 9, Ingram 5-13 5-5 15, S.Jones 2-7 0-1 4, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 1-3 0-0 3, Taitz 2-5 0-0 5, Raynaud 2-4 0-1 4, Angel 3-6 0-0 7, Silva 2-4 1-3 6, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 9-13 53.

Halftime_Texas 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-16 (Ramey 2-2, Disu 1-2, A.Jones 1-6, Allen 0-1, Febres 0-1, Carr 0-2, Mitchell 0-2), Stanford 4-16 (Angel 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Silva 1-2, Taitz 1-2, Ingram 0-4, S.Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Texas 29 (Allen, Mitchell 5), Stanford 31 (Ingram, Raynaud 7). Assists_Texas 10 (Mitchell, Carr 4), Stanford 13 (Ingram, S.Jones, O’Connell 3). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Stanford 18.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.