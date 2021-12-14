No. 17 Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-10)

Stredic 1-1 1-5 3, Brown 0-4 1-2 1, Milton 3-12 0-1 8, Morris 3-10 0-2 6, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Vargas 1-2 0-0 2, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Doolittle 2-3 0-0 6, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Fall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 2-10 31.

TEXAS (7-2)

Allen 3-6 2-5 8, Mitchell 4-7 4-6 14, Askew 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 3-7 2-2 9, Ramey 2-5 0-0 6, Carr 1-4 2-2 4, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Bishop 2-2 2-2 6, Febres 3-7 0-0 7, Disu 1-4 0-0 2, Licon 0-2 0-0 0, Tyson 1-2 1-2 3, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 15-21 63.

Halftime_Texas 34-16. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 5-17 (Doolittle 2-2, Milton 2-9, Williams 1-2, Brown 0-1, Morris 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Vargas 0-1), Texas 6-20 (Mitchell 2-3, Ramey 2-3, Febres 1-4, Jones 1-4, Allen 0-1, Askew 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Disu 0-1, Carr 0-2). Fouled Out_Stredic. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 20 (Milton 6), Texas 35 (Allen, Bishop 7). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 (Milton 3), Texas 11 (Allen, Ramey 2). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 20, Texas 14.

