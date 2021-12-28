No. 17 Texas 78, Incarnate Word 33

INCARNATE WORD (2-10)

Hughes 0-4 0-0 0, Griscti 1-6 0-0 3, Lutz 1-6 0-0 3, Morgan 3-9 0-2 7, Swaby 1-1 0-0 2, Glasper 5-15 3-3 13, Ezedinma 0-2 0-0 0, Akhile 2-2 0-2 5, Bracamonte 0-4 0-0 0, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 3-7 33.

TEXAS (10-2)

Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Bishop 4-4 0-0 8, Mitchell 6-8 0-0 14, Carr 3-8 0-0 8, Jones 3-10 0-0 7, Ramey 4-8 0-0 8, Disu 5-9 4-4 14, Askew 1-2 0-0 2, Cunningham 3-5 0-0 6, Febres 2-4 0-0 6, Benson 0-1 1-2 1, Licon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 5-6 78.

Halftime_Texas 39-14. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 4-21 (Akhile 1-1, Morgan 1-1, Lutz 1-3, Griscti 1-5, Hughes 0-1, Bracamonte 0-2, Ezedinma 0-2, Glasper 0-6), Texas 7-26 (Febres 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Carr 2-6, Jones 1-6, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Licon 0-1, Ramey 0-2, Disu 0-3). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 25 (Swaby 5), Texas 40 (Disu 11). Assists_Incarnate Word 5 (Lutz, Morgan 2), Texas 23 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 8, Texas 9.

