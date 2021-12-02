No. 17 UConn faces Grambling St.

Grambling State (2-5) vs. No. 17 UConn (7-1)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn hosts Grambling State in a non-conference matchup. Grambling State came up short in a 70-63 game to Norfolk State on Monday. UConn is coming off a 72-63 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Tyler Polley have collectively scored 44 percent of UConn’s points this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Grambling State, Cameron Christon, Danya Kingsby and Prince Moss have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.CLUTCH CAMERON: Christon has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grambling State is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

TWO STREAKS: Grambling State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 55.8 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. UConn has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 53.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn offense is ranked 12th overall by scoring 85.6 points per game this season. Grambling State has only averaged 61.6 points per game, which ranks 227th.

