No. 18 Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

MISSOURI (6-6)

Brazile 2-4 0-1 4, Ko.Brown 2-9 2-2 6, Brookshire 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 4-10 0-0 8, Pickett 1-7 0-0 2, Coleman 4-9 0-0 10, DeGray 3-6 1-1 8, Davis 3-10 3-4 10, Durugordon 2-6 1-2 6, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Ka.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 7-10 56.

KENTUCKY (10-2)

Brooks 7-11 3-4 17, Tshiebwe 2-10 9-10 13, Grady 2-5 2-2 8, Washington 6-13 0-0 14, Wheeler 5-12 1-2 11, Mintz 3-8 0-0 7, Toppin 1-2 2-2 4, Ware 0-0 5-6 5, Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 22-26 83.

Halftime_Kentucky 44-27. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 5-25 (Coleman 2-6, Davis 1-2, Durugordon 1-2, DeGray 1-4, Ka.Brown 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Keita 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Brazile 0-2, Brookshire 0-2, Ko.Brown 0-3), Kentucky 5-17 (Washington 2-4, Grady 2-5, Mintz 1-4, Allen 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Missouri 33 (Pickett 6), Kentucky 47 (Tshiebwe 20). Assists_Missouri 9 (Coleman 3), Kentucky 12 (Wheeler 9). Total Fouls_Missouri 23, Kentucky 13.

