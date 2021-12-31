No. 18 Kentucky 92, High Point 48

HIGH POINT (6-8)

Austin 5-10 0-0 12, Izunabor 3-5 0-0 6, House 3-14 0-0 8, Randleman 0-1 2-2 2, J.Wright 5-16 0-0 12, Holt 1-4 0-2 2, Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Childress 1-4 0-0 3, Hoynack 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, C.Wright 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-61 2-4 48.

KENTUCKY (11-2)

Brooks 4-6 1-2 9, Tshiebwe 7-8 1-2 15, Grady 8-12 0-1 23, Washington 6-9 0-0 15, Wheeler 1-7 0-0 2, Mintz 5-8 0-0 10, Hopkins 1-3 0-1 2, Collins 3-4 0-0 6, Allen 0-5 0-0 0, Toppin 2-2 2-2 6, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Canada 1-1 0-0 2, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 4-8 92.

Halftime_Kentucky 43-25. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-23 (Austin 2-4, J.Wright 2-6, House 2-8, C.Wright 1-1, Childress 1-4), Kentucky 10-26 (Grady 7-10, Washington 3-5, Hopkins 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Mintz 0-3, Allen 0-4). Rebounds_High Point 25 (Austin, J.Wright 6), Kentucky 42 (Tshiebwe, Collins 8). Assists_High Point 8 (J.Wright 3), Kentucky 23 (Washington 9). Total Fouls_High Point 9, Kentucky 5.

