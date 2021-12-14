No. 18 Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

SC-UPSTATE (2-8)

Breazeale 2-7 0-1 5, Gainey 1-7 0-0 2, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Alves 6-10 2-7 15, Mozone 3-9 0-0 7, Watson 1-3 2-2 4, White 1-4 0-0 3, Goodloe 2-4 1-2 7, Hodge 2-5 1-1 5, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0, Langlais 1-1 0-0 2, Rideau 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 6-13 52.

TENNESSEE (8-2)

Fulkerson 6-7 0-0 12, Nkamhoua 9-10 1-1 21, Chandler 6-11 0-1 15, James 1-5 1-2 4, Vescovi 2-6 0-0 6, Huntley-Hatfield 3-7 0-0 6, Zeigler 1-4 0-0 3, Mashack 1-2 1-2 3, Plavsic 3-4 1-2 7, Powell 1-2 0-0 3, Diboundje 1-1 2-4 4, Bailey 3-8 0-0 6, Aidoo 0-0 2-2 2, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 3, Jancek 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 38-68 9-16 96.

Halftime_Tennessee 51-24. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 6-22 (Goodloe 2-3, Alves 1-2, Mozone 1-4, White 1-4, Breazeale 1-5, Hodge 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Gainey 0-2), Tennessee 11-25 (Chandler 3-5, Nkamhoua 2-2, Vescovi 2-4, Gilbert 1-1, Powell 1-2, Zeigler 1-2, James 1-5, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Bailey 0-3). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 27 (Mozone 6), Tennessee 43 (Nkamhoua, Huntley-Hatfield 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (Breazeale, Gainey 2), Tennessee 29 (Chandler 10). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 18, Tennessee 15. A_14,699 (21,678).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.