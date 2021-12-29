No. 19 Alabama 73, No. 14 Tennessee 68

TENNESSEE (9-2)

Nkamhoua 6-17 2-2 15, Plavsic 0-3 6-8 6, James 1-8 0-0 3, Vescovi 5-11 0-0 13, Zeigler 2-6 7-8 11, Bailey 2-8 2-2 7, Powell 2-3 0-0 5, Huntley-Hatfield 4-7 0-0 8, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 17-20 68.

ALABAMA (10-3)

Gary 1-3 0-0 2, Bediako 0-1 5-8 5, Ellis 3-9 1-3 9, Jah.Quinerly 7-13 3-4 18, Shackelford 5-17 0-0 12, Gurley 8-10 2-2 20, Davison 1-3 3-4 5, Ambrose-Hylton 1-3 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 14-21 73.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 7-29 (Vescovi 3-8, Powell 1-2, Nkamhoua 1-4, Bailey 1-5, James 1-7, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Zeigler 0-2), Alabama 7-31 (Gurley 2-4, Ellis 2-6, Shackelford 2-10, Jah.Quinerly 1-7, Gary 0-1, Holt 0-1, Davison 0-2). Fouled Out_Vescovi. Rebounds_Tennessee 34 (Nkamhoua, Plavsic 9), Alabama 42 (Gurley 10). Assists_Tennessee 10 (Zeigler 4), Alabama 11 (Ellis 5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 19, Alabama 17.

