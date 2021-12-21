No. 19 BYU 89, Montana St. 67

BYU (10-1)

Gustin 7-11 1-2 15, Albiero 3-3 0-0 7, Gonzales 9-17 2-3 21, Graham 3-6 2-2 10, Harding 2-11 2-2 7, Hamson 2-2 0-0 4, Millett 0-0 0-0 0, Smiler 1-4 2-2 5, Bubakar 0-3 1-2 1, Calvert 3-6 1-2 8, Falatea 1-4 0-0 2, Mackey-Williams 4-5 0-0 9, Vorwaller 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-72 11-15 89

MONTANA ST. (7-6)

Bad Bear 3-12 3-4 10, Limardo 2-4 0-0 6, Mocchi 3-9 0-0 7, Beattie 3-7 0-0 7, White 5-18 3-4 13, Stumne 1-2 0-0 2, Van Sickle 2-7 0-0 5, Deden 2-3 0-0 4, Hughes 0-1 2-2 2, Janssen 5-8 0-0 11, Ranson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-71 8-10 67

BYU 22 24 24 19 — 89 Montana St. 16 16 15 20 — 67

3-Point Goals_BYU 8-25 (Albiero 1-1, Gonzales 1-2, Graham 2-5, Harding 1-7, Smiler 1-3, Bubakar 0-2, Calvert 1-1, Falatea 0-3, Mackey-Williams 1-1), Montana St. 7-23 (Bad Bear 1-3, Limardo 2-3, Mocchi 1-3, Beattie 1-4, White 0-3, Stumne 0-1, Van Sickle 1-4, Janssen 1-2). Assists_BYU 23 (Gonzales 5), Montana St. 12 (Beattie 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_BYU 45 (Gustin 6-18), Montana St. 40 (White 5-10). Total Fouls_BYU 11, Montana St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,362.

