No. 19 Iowa St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-7)
Sampson 6-16 4-5 16, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 3-9 7-7 13, Williams 5-8 7-8 21, Brown 3-3 2-2 9, Stokes 0-2 2-2 2, Haralson 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Doolittle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 22-24 64.
IOWA ST. (6-0)
Conditt 3-5 5-5 11, Brockington 10-20 2-2 23, Hunter 2-8 2-2 6, Kalscheur 2-10 3-4 9, Enaruna 2-5 0-0 4, Grill 2-4 2-3 8, Jackson 5-10 0-0 12, Kunc 2-3 2-4 6, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 16-20 83.
Halftime_Iowa St. 38-22. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-23 (Williams 4-7, Brown 1-1, Haralson 1-1, Harris 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Milton 0-4, Sampson 0-4), Iowa St. 7-22 (Grill 2-4, Kalscheur 2-5, Jackson 2-7, Brockington 1-2, Hunter 0-4). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 23 (Sampson 6), Iowa St. 35 (Brockington 10). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Williams 5), Iowa St. 19 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 19, Iowa St. 20.
