No. 19 LSU 68, No. 13 Georgia 62

LSU (13-1)

Newby 4-6 1-2 9, Aifuwa 8-11 1-2 17, Cherry 5-15 0-0 10, Morris 3-8 2-2 8, Pointer 7-20 3-7 21, Trasi 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 1-1 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 8-15 68

GEORGIA (11-2)

Bates 1-6 1-2 3, Isaacs 1-3 0-0 2, Barker 6-13 0-0 14, Coombs 1-5 0-0 2, Morrison 11-18 2-2 26, Nicholson 4-7 0-2 8, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Hollingshead 1-4 0-0 3, Richardson 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-61 3-6 62

LSU 20 21 13 14 — 68 Georgia 17 16 16 13 — 62

3-Point Goals_LSU 4-11 (Cherry 0-1, Morris 0-2, Pointer 4-8), Georgia 5-11 (Barker 2-4, Morrison 2-3, Hollingshead 1-2, Richardson 0-2). Assists_LSU 15 (Morris 6), Georgia 14 (Morrison 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 36 (Newby 5-10), Georgia 36 (Morrison 3-7). Total Fouls_LSU 7, Georgia 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,241.

