No. 19 LSU 83, Samford 47

SAMFORD (4-9)

Ngulefac 7-12 4-8 18, Annie Ramil 1-2 2-2 4, Battle 1-8 0-0 3, Cournoyer 4-21 3-3 11, Redmond 0-2 1-2 1, Olivia Ramil 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-3 0-0 3, Hampton 1-8 0-0 2, Hatcher 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-63 10-15 47

LSU (12-1)

Newby 2-4 0-0 4, Aifuwa 2-5 5-6 9, Cherry 11-22 0-0 22, Payne 3-8 0-0 7, Pointer 6-12 2-3 16, Shematsi 1-4 0-0 2, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Gusters 0-5 0-0 0, Hall 1-1 0-0 3, Petty 5-6 2-5 12, Ware 3-7 1-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-74 10-16 83

Samford 9 5 15 18 — 47 LSU 19 23 20 21 — 83

3-Point Goals_Samford 3-23 (A.Ramil 0-1, Battle 1-6, Cournoyer 0-8, O.Ramil 0-1, Wheeler 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Hatcher 1-3), LSU 5-14 (Cherry 0-2, Payne 1-3, Pointer 2-4, Shematsi 0-3, Hall 1-1, Ware 1-1). Assists_Samford 11 (A.Ramil 4), LSU 21 (Pointer 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Samford 39 (Ngulefac 5-8), LSU 53 (Aifuwa 5-6). Total Fouls_Samford 14, LSU 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,614.

