No. 19 LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

NORTHWESTERN ST. (2-9)

Coleman 8-11 0-1 16, King 0-8 1-2 1, Reed 1-5 0-0 3, Teasett 0-7 0-0 0, Garrett 3-9 8-10 15, Zelenbaba 3-9 2-2 9, McDonald 1-6 0-0 3, White 0-2 0-0 0, Zhgenti 1-2 0-1 2, Riley 0-1 0-2 0, Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Polatoglou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 11-18 49.

LSU (10-0)

Days 5-16 1-1 13, Wilkinson 1-1 0-2 3, Reid 6-13 3-3 15, Murray 4-10 1-3 9, Pinson 5-6 2-2 15, Gaines 3-10 2-2 8, Fudge 2-4 4-4 8, Eason 7-9 4-4 18, Colbert 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ezewiro 0-1 0-2 0, Egemo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 17-23 89.

Halftime_LSU 41-15. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 4-25 (Zelenbaba 1-3, Garrett 1-4, Reed 1-4, McDonald 1-5, White 0-1, Zhgenti 0-1, King 0-2, Teasett 0-5), LSU 6-23 (Pinson 3-3, Days 2-8, Wilkinson 1-1, Colbert 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Fudge 0-1, Gaines 0-3, Murray 0-5). Fouled Out_Teasett. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 35 (Coleman 13), LSU 49 (Reid 10). Assists_Northwestern St. 7 (Teasett, Garrett, Zelenbaba 2), LSU 11 (Pinson 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 22, LSU 16. A_8,904 (13,215).

