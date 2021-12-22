No. 19 Tennessee 77, No. 6 Arizona 73

ARIZONA (11-0)

A.Tubelis 3-6 0-0 6, Koloko 2-3 0-2 4, Kriisa 3-10 2-2 11, Terry 4-6 1-2 9, Mathurin 8-16 9-11 28, Larsson 2-7 0-0 4, Kier 3-6 0-1 9, Ballo 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 12-18 73.

TENNESSEE (9-2)

Fulkerson 8-13 8-12 24, Nkamhoua 1-5 0-0 2, Chandler 2-14 4-6 8, James 5-11 0-0 12, Vescovi 5-16 2-3 15, Powell 3-4 4-6 11, Zeigler 1-3 0-0 3, Plavsic 1-1 0-0 2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 18-27 77.

Halftime_Tennessee 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 9-27 (Kier 3-5, Mathurin 3-9, Kriisa 3-10, Terry 0-1, Larsson 0-2), Tennessee 7-24 (Vescovi 3-12, James 2-6, Zeigler 1-1, Powell 1-2, Chandler 0-3). Fouled Out_Koloko, Kriisa, Mathurin. Rebounds_Arizona 34 (Mathurin 8), Tennessee 37 (Fulkerson 10). Assists_Arizona 16 (Mathurin 5), Tennessee 12 (Chandler 4). Total Fouls_Arizona 28, Tennessee 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.