No. 2 Baylor 57, No. 6 Villanova 36

VILLANOVA (7-3)
Dixon 1-7 3-5 5, Samuels 1-6 0-0 2, Slater 1-7 0-0 2, Gillespie 2-7 0-0 6, Moore 5-14 3-3 15, Daniels 2-7 0-2 6, Arcidiacono 0-3 0-0 0, Cosby-Roundtree 0-1 0-0 0, Longino 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-54 6-10 36.
BAYLOR (9-0)
Thamba 0-1 0-0 0, Akinjo 6-15 2-2 16, Flagler 5-11 0-0 10, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Mayer 1-8 0-0 3, Sochan 3-4 2-2 9, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3-6 1-1 7, Cryer 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 22-56 7-7 57.
Halftime_Baylor 25-15. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 6-27 (Daniels 2-6, Moore 2-6, Gillespie 2-7, Dixon 0-1, Longino 0-1, Slater 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-3), Baylor 6-24 (Cryer 2-5, Akinjo 2-7, Sochan 1-2, Mayer 1-5, Brown 0-1, Flagler 0-4). Fouled Out_Sochan. Rebounds_Villanova 33 (Samuels 8), Baylor 37 (Sochan 10). Assists_Villanova 5 (Dixon, Gillespie, Moore, Arcidiacono, Cosby-Roundtree 1), Baylor 12 (Akinjo, Flagler 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, Baylor 17. A_10,284 (10,284).
