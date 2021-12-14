No. 2 Duke 103, SC State 62

SC STATE (3-7)

Davis 2-9 0-0 4, D.Williams 3-7 3-4 9, Edwards 3-9 0-0 7, C.Jones 5-13 0-0 10, Madlock 4-10 0-1 9, Oliver-Hampton 5-12 2-2 13, Gary 2-9 0-0 4, Lawrence 1-6 1-2 4, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Croskey 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-77 8-11 62.

DUKE (8-1)

Banchero 3-7 6-7 12, Moore 4-6 2-2 11, M.Williams 4-4 2-2 10, Keels 4-8 4-5 14, Roach 3-7 0-0 9, Griffin 7-8 2-2 19, Baker 4-7 2-2 13, Blakes 1-5 0-0 3, B.Jones 1-2 4-4 7, Worthington 1-1 0-0 2, Savarino 1-4 0-0 3, Hubbard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 22-24 103.

Halftime_Duke 60-27. 3-Point Goals_SC State 4-20 (Oliver-Hampton 1-1, Lawrence 1-3, Madlock 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Wright 0-1, C.Jones 0-2, Gary 0-4), Duke 15-27 (Baker 3-4, Griffin 3-4, Roach 3-5, Keels 2-5, Blakes 1-2, B.Jones 1-2, Moore 1-2, Savarino 1-3). Rebounds_SC State 34 (D.Williams 8), Duke 36 (Banchero 7). Assists_SC State 6 (Edwards, C.Jones 2), Duke 23 (Banchero 6). Total Fouls_SC State 17, Duke 9.

