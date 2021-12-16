No. 2 Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-5)

Lewis 5-6 1-2 11, Almonacy 7-17 0-0 17, Delph 3-12 1-2 10, Forrest 3-10 9-11 16, Gregory 3-8 0-0 6, Duhart 0-1 0-0 0, Eads 2-5 0-0 5, Harcum 0-0 0-0 0, Huntley 1-1 0-0 2, Glushkov 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-15 67.

DUKE (9-1)

Banchero 6-13 2-2 16, W.Moore 8-11 1-2 21, Williams 3-3 0-0 6, Keels 4-8 1-2 11, Roach 4-8 0-0 10, Griffin 3-7 3-3 11, John 2-2 2-2 6, Baker 2-4 2-2 8, Blakes 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Savarino 0-0 0-0 0, Worthington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 11-13 92.

Halftime_Duke 50-37. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-26 (Delph 3-8, Almonacy 3-9, Eads 1-3, Forrest 1-6), Duke 15-30 (W.Moore 4-4, Baker 2-4, Banchero 2-5, Griffin 2-5, Keels 2-5, Roach 2-5, Blakes 1-1, Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 28 (Gregory 9), Duke 28 (Banchero 6). Assists_Appalachian St. 15 (Delph 6), Duke 21 (W.Moore, Roach 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, Duke 14.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.