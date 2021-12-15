No. 2 Duke takes on App State

App State (6-5) vs. No. 2 Duke (8-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts App State in a non-conference matchup. Each team earned a blowout home victory in their last game. Duke earned a 103-62 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday, while App State won easily 69-44 over Erskine on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: App State has relied heavily on its seniors. Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Mountaineers points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Delph has connected on 40.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: App State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Mountaineers are 1-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 89.8 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.3 points per game. The Blue Devils have averaged 89.6 points per game over their last five games.

