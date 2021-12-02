No. 2 N.C. State women put away No. 6 Indiana with late run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1), who haven’t lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana (5-2), which has only lost to teams ranked in the top 10. The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford.

The Hoosiers led 23-21 at halftime and kept it close throughout, moving within 48-47 on Aleksa Gulbe’s 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining. But Jones responded with a 3 to start N.C. State’s decisive run.

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 70, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and Louisville used an early 25-2 run to roll past Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Engstler made 8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 4 from long range to post her second double-double this season. Hailey Van Lith added 10 points for the Cardinals (6-1).

Naz Hillmon had 12 points and Emily Kiser 10 for the Wolverines (7-1), who committed 24 turnovers and shot 37%.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 61, NO. 13 SOUTH FLORIDA 56

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Terryn Milton scored 14 points and Texas-Arlington beat South Florida.

South Florida (5-3), which entered with consecutive wins against top-10 teams Oregon and Stanford, lost for the first time this season against an unranked team. The Bulls’ previous losses were to then-No. 16 Tennessee and No. 2 UConn.

Claire Chastain had 13 point for the Mavericks (5-2).

Bethy Mununga had 13 points and 20 rebounds for South Florida (5-3). Elisa Pinzan added 10 points and 11 assists.

NO. 20 GEORGIA 66, TEXAS TECH 56

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Que Morrison scored 20 points, Jenna Staiti had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Georgia beat Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Georgia is 7-0 for the second straight year and the third time under coach Joni Taylor. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points for Georgia in its first true road game of the season.

Khadija Faye scored 15 points and Vivian Gray added 12 for Texas Tech (6-2).

NO. 24 NOTRE DAME 76, MICHIGAN STATE 71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29 points, classmate Olivia Miles had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Notre Dame edged Michigan State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Citron was 9 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the line. The Fighting Irish (7-1) improved to 7-1 in the challenge and 12-9 against Michigan State.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (6-3) with 20 points, her sixth straight game with 20 or more. She also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Freshman Matilda Ekh added a career-high 17 points.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.