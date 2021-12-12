No. 2 NC State 101, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (5-4)
West 2-8 1-2 5, Bamberger 5-13 3-3 13, Dalton 4-8 0-0 9, Holland 4-6 0-0 9, Kirisome 7-11 0-1 17, Croco 0-2 1-2 1, Grizelj 0-0 1-2 1, Rapp 2-6 0-1 5, Garrison 1-2 0-0 2, Hadley 0-0 0-0 0, Hanafin 0-0 0-0 0, Mastora 4-9 1-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 7-13 73
NC STATE (10-1)
Jones 5-8 1-1 13, Cunane 5-10 5-5 15, Brown-Turner 4-9 0-0 11, Crutchfield 1-5 0-0 2, Perez 3-5 0-0 8, Boyd 2-4 4-4 8, Hobby 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 3-3 0-0 8, Johnson 4-9 0-0 8, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, James 5-7 0-0 11, Timmons 3-5 3-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-74 13-13 101
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|7
|18
|22
|26
|—
|73
|NC State
|25
|25
|21
|30
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8-20 (West 0-1, Bamberger 0-3, Dalton 1-3, Holland 1-2, Kirisome 3-5, Rapp 1-2, Mastora 2-4), NC State 10-20 (Jones 2-2, Brown-Turner 3-6, Crutchfield 0-1, Perez 2-4, Hayes 2-2, Johnson 0-2, James 1-2, Timmons 0-1). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 12 (Bamberger 3), NC State 18 (Perez 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33 (Team 2-3), NC State 40 (Cunane 4-9). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, NC State 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,652.
