No. 2 NC State 89, Pittsburgh 54

NC STATE (9-1)
Jones 3-5 0-0 8, Cunane 2-8 4-4 9, Brown-Turner 3-7 0-0 8, Crutchfield 1-3 0-0 3, Perez 6-11 0-0 15, Boyd 0-2 4-4 4, Hobby 7-10 0-1 15, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 3-8 2-2 10, Bryant 1-3 1-1 3, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, James 2-7 1-2 6, Timmons 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-73 12-14 89
PITTSBURGH (8-3)
Brown 2-4 2-4 6, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Everett 5-16 0-0 13, Hayford 1-7 0-0 2, King 0-4 2-2 2, Dunn 2-3 0-0 4, Ezeja 0-0 0-0 0, Clesca 0-0 2-2 2, Exanor 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Strother 2-9 4-4 10, Hueston 3-3 0-0 6, Johnson 2-5 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 11-15 54
|NC State
|22
|20
|24
|23
|—
|89
|Pittsburgh
|10
|13
|10
|21
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_NC State 15-33 (Jones 2-3, Cunane 1-3, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 1-2, Perez 3-6, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 1-2, Hayes 0-1, Johnson 2-4, Bryant 0-1, James 1-3, Timmons 2-3), Pittsburgh 5-19 (Everett 3-10, Hayford 0-1, Strother 2-7, Johnson 0-1). Assists_NC State 21 (Jones 3), Pittsburgh 9 (Brown 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 51 (Johnson 4-5), Pittsburgh 37 (Brown 2-6). Total Fouls_NC State 16, Pittsburgh 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,357.
