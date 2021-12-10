On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener

JOHN PERROTTO
December 10, 2021 8:04 pm
2 min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Raina Perez and Camille Hobby scored 15 points each to lead No. 2 North Carolina State over Pittsburgh 89-54 Friday night in the ACC opener for both teams.

Perez made three 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack shot 47% from beyond the arc. Hobby scored all of her points in 12 minutes.

NC State (9-1) has won nine straight since opening the season with a loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

Diamond Johnson scored 10 points for the Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane finished with nine points and 12 rebounds as NC State held a 51-37 advantage on the boards.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Jayla Everett scored 13 points and Destiny Strother added 10 for Pitt (8-3), which had its three-game winning streak end. The Panthers shot just 31%.

NC State took control early, scoring the first five points and widening its lead to 22-10 by the end of the first quarter. Perez finished the period by banking in a 3-pointer from just beyond midcourt.

The Wolfpack scored the first eight points of the second quarter to make it 30-10 and cruised to a 42-23 halftime advantage.

Perez scored 13 points in the first half, including making 3 of 6 shots from deep. North Carolina State shot 56% from beyond the arc in the first two quarters, making 10 of 18 attempts.

Everett had 11 first-half points.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter, when NC State outscored Pitt 24-10 to stretch the lead to 66-33.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack’s average margin of victory during their winning streak is 28.4 points. No. 10 Indiana is the only team to stay within single digits in that span, losing 66-58.

        Read more: Sports News

Pittsburgh: The Panthers have made significant progress after going 21-60 in Lance White’s first three seasons as coach. However, Pitt is 0-2 against power conference opponents this season. Their other loss was to Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Hosts Saint Mary’s on Sunday

Pittsburgh: Visits No. 22 Notre Dame on Dec. 19

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding