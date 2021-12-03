No. 2 Purdue 77, Iowa 70

IOWA (7-0)
P.McCaffery 4-13 7-10 15, Kr.Murray 5-10 0-0 12, Rebraca 1-2 1-2 3, Bohannon 2-5 0-0 4, Toussaint 3-4 0-0 7, Perkins 5-11 3-3 14, Ulis 2-6 2-2 7, C.McCaffery 0-5 0-0 0, Ogundele 3-4 1-3 7, Sandfort 0-2 1-2 1, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 15-22 70.
PURDUE (7-0)
Furst 1-2 0-0 2, Edey 2-4 2-3 6, Ivey 7-13 4-7 19, Stefanovic 2-6 3-3 8, Thompson 0-0 5-6 5, Hunter 1-4 1-2 4, Williams 4-12 4-8 13, Gillis 2-3 6-6 12, Newman 1-4 2-2 5, Morton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 27-37 77.
Halftime_Purdue 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 5-21 (Kr.Murray 2-4, Toussaint 1-1, Ulis 1-1, Perkins 1-2, Bohannon 0-2, Sandfort 0-2, P.McCaffery 0-4, C.McCaffery 0-5), Purdue 8-19 (Gillis 2-2, Morton 1-1, Williams 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Stefanovic 1-3, Newman 1-4, Ivey 1-5). Fouled Out_Rebraca. Rebounds_Iowa 27 (P.McCaffery, Ogundele 5), Purdue 40 (Williams 18). Assists_Iowa 12 (Toussaint 4), Purdue 14 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_Iowa 29, Purdue 18.
