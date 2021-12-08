No. 20 Florida 85, North Florida 55

NORTH FLORIDA (2-8)
Hendricksen 1-7 1-1 4, Parker 5-7 2-5 12, Adedoyin 1-3 2-2 5, Placer 2-9 2-2 6, James 0-3 1-2 1, Hicklen 5-11 3-4 16, Lanier 3-7 2-2 8, Aybar 0-0 0-0 0, Berenbaum 1-2 1-2 3, Preaster 0-4 0-0 0, Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 14-20 55.
FLORIDA (7-2)
Castleton 9-17 8-11 26, Duruji 2-4 0-0 5, Fleming 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 5-9 3-4 14, McKissic 2-6 2-2 7, Appleby 3-3 6-8 13, Kennedy 2-9 0-0 4, Lane 1-4 0-0 2, Reeves 0-3 2-2 2, Felder 1-2 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 1-2 3, Gatkek 0-2 0-1 0, Klatsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 22-30 85.
Halftime_Florida 41-23. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 5-21 (Hicklen 3-7, Adedoyin 1-2, Hendricksen 1-4, Berenbaum 0-1, Preaster 0-1, Lanier 0-2, Placer 0-4), Florida 5-23 (Appleby 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Duruji 1-3, McKissic 1-4, Jones 1-5, Klatsky 0-1, Lane 0-1, Reeves 0-2, Kennedy 0-5). Fouled Out_Adedoyin, Aybar, Jitoboh. Rebounds_North Florida 34 (Parker 9), Florida 34 (Castleton 8). Assists_North Florida 6 (Lanier 2), Florida 14 (Duruji, McKissic 3). Total Fouls_North Florida 20, Florida 17.
