No. 20 Georgia 66, Texas Tech 56

GEORGIA (7-0)
Isaacs 0-1 1-2 1, Staiti 6-12 0-0 12, Barker 4-11 1-4 11, Coombs 4-6 2-2 10, Morrison 6-17 6-6 20, Bates 1-5 0-0 2, Nicholson 1-3 0-0 2, Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Hollingshead 2-3 2-3 6, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-17 66
TEXAS TECH (6-2)
Gerlich 1-4 1-2 3, Thomas 4-9 1-2 9, Faye 6-13 3-6 15, Gray 6-15 0-1 12, Hightower 1-1 0-0 2, Tofaeono 1-1 0-2 2, McKinney 3-7 0-0 6, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Embry 2-2 3-3 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-52 8-16 56
|Georgia
|14
|11
|21
|20
|—
|66
|Texas Tech
|21
|7
|14
|14
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Georgia 4-14 (Barker 2-7, Morrison 2-5, Chapman 0-1, Richardson 0-1), Texas Tech 0-5 (Gerlich 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Gray 0-2, McKinney 0-1). Assists_Georgia 9 (Morrison 4), Texas Tech 11 (Gray 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 36 (Staiti 5-9), Texas Tech 38 (Faye 6-7). Total Fouls_Georgia 19, Texas Tech 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,163.
