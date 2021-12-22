No. 20 Kentucky 95, W. Kentucky 60

W. KENTUCKY (8-4)

Hamilton 2-6 3-6 7, Sharp 3-4 2-3 8, Frampton 1-6 2-2 4, Justice 5-17 2-2 13, McKnight 2-14 2-2 6, Anderson 6-11 4-4 18, Miles 2-5 0-0 4, Brashear 0-1 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0, Stansbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 15-19 60.

KENTUCKY (9-2)

Brooks 2-5 1-1 5, Tshiebwe 6-12 2-2 14, Grady 7-10 3-5 23, Washington 9-13 0-0 20, Wheeler 3-6 0-0 6, Toppin 5-9 2-3 12, Mintz 1-4 2-2 5, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Hopkins 1-3 0-0 2, Canada 1-2 0-0 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-68 10-13 95.

Halftime_Kentucky 37-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 3-20 (Anderson 2-4, Justice 1-7, Brashear 0-1, Miles 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Frampton 0-5), Kentucky 9-20 (Grady 6-9, Washington 2-5, Mintz 1-3, Canada 0-1, Payne 0-1, Wheeler 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 25 (McKnight 8), Kentucky 46 (Tshiebwe 28). Assists_W. Kentucky 5 (McKnight 4), Kentucky 27 (Wheeler 8). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 15, Kentucky 17.

