No. 20 Notre Dame 91, DePaul 86

NOTRE DAME (11-2)

Dodson 13-21 2-2 28, Westbeld 7-10 8-10 22, Mabrey 1-12 0-0 2, Miles 8-14 2-4 20, Peoples 3-7 1-3 7, Brunelle 3-6 0-0 6, Citron 1-5 0-0 2, Prohaska 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-79 13-19 91

DEPAUL (11-3)

Morrow 8-16 3-5 19, Church 5-10 3-3 13, Held 7-9 2-3 18, Morris 7-13 1-1 15, Rogers 6-12 0-0 14, Purcell 0-3 0-0 0, Collier 3-5 0-0 7, Ammons 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-69 9-12 86

Notre Dame 20 24 28 19 — 91 DePaul 22 11 26 27 — 86

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 2-17 (Mabrey 0-9, Miles 2-5, Brunelle 0-2, Citron 0-1), DePaul 5-20 (Morrow 0-4, Church 0-1, Held 2-2, Morris 0-3, Rogers 2-6, Purcell 0-2, Collier 1-2). Assists_Notre Dame 20 (Miles 8), DePaul 10 (Held 4). Fouled Out_DePaul Morrow. Rebounds_Notre Dame 51 (Dodson 7-8), DePaul 26 (Team 2-2). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 16, DePaul 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,904.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.