No. 20 Ohio State easily handles Mount St. Mary’s 94-50

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:50 pm
1 min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a 94-50 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1. Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13.

Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break.

Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor finished with eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6).

NO. 25 COLORADO 81, SOUTHERN UTAH 47

CEDAR CITY, UTAH (APJ — Quay Miller scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead undefeated Colorado over Southern Utah for its ninth straight win.

Colorado (9-0) has double-digit wins in eight games and is off to its best start since going 12-0 in 2019-20. Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes. Mya Hollingshed and Jaylyn Sherrod added nine points apiece.

Darri Dotson scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting to lead Southern Utah (4-5).

Colorado coach JR Payne returned to Cedar City for the first time since 2014, when she led the Thunderbirds to a Big Sky Conference championship. The Buffaloes had won the previous four games in the series, all at home. ___

