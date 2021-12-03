No. 20 USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

No. 20 Southern California (7-0, 1-0) vs. Washington State (6-1, 1-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Southern California looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Southern California has won by an average of 13 points in its last 10 wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 70-66 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is also a big contributor, accounting for 15.1 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Michael Flowers, who is averaging 13 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MOBLEY: Mobley has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 19 of 64 field goals (29.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern California has assists on 38 of 89 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 34.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

