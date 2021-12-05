Trending:
No. 20 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M face off in Gator Bowl

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 7:54 pm
1 min read
      

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3, ACC) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4, SEC), Dec. 31, 11 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Wake Forest: Quarterback Sam Hartman has completed 59% of his passes for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdowns. Receiver Jaquarii Roberson caught 71 passes for 1,078 yards and eight TDs.

Texas A&M: Quarterback Zach Calzada has passed for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Defensive lineman Tyree Johnson is tied for third in the SEC with nine sacks among 31 tackles. Linebacker Aaron Hansford ranks 11th among SEC tacklers with 89.

NOTABLE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons won the ACC Atlantic Division to end Clemson’s perennial reign as champions. They fell 45-21 to Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies dealt top-ranked Alabama its lone loss on Oct. 9, rallying to win 41-38 with a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

LAST TIME

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52 (Dec. 29, 2017, Belk Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Wake Forest: The Deacons are appearing in their second Gator Bowl and first since beating South Carolina in the inaugural game in 1946. They will make a school-record sixth consecutive bowl appearance.

Texas A&M: Third appearance in Gator Bowl and first since routing North Carolina State 52-13 in 2018. The Aggies have won both appearances and are 20-22 lifetime in bowls. They are on a school-record 13-year postseason streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

