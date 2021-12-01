No. 21 Auburn 85, UCF 68

UCF (4-1)
Mbacke Diong 4-7 3-4 11, Walker 3-5 6-8 12, D.Green 3-11 0-0 6, Mahan 1-10 2-2 5, Perry 5-10 6-6 18, Adams 2-6 5-9 9, Fuller 2-3 0-0 4, T.Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, D.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 22-29 68.
AUBURN (5-1)
Smith 6-12 5-6 20, Kessler 8-14 1-1 17, Cambridge 3-8 0-0 8, Jasper 1-4 1-2 3, K.Johnson 3-11 4-4 11, W.Green 2-6 4-4 9, Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Berman 2-3 0-0 6, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 1-2 4, Leopard 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0, Sobera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 17-21 85.
Halftime_Auburn 39-36. 3-Point Goals_UCF 4-24 (Perry 2-4, T.Johnson 1-4, Mahan 1-8, Adams 0-1, Fuller 0-1, D.Green 0-6), Auburn 10-32 (Smith 3-6, Berman 2-2, Cambridge 2-6, Cook 1-1, W.Green 1-4, K.Johnson 1-6, Jasper 0-2, Williams 0-2, Kessler 0-3). Rebounds_UCF 31 (Walker 7), Auburn 34 (Kessler 14). Assists_UCF 9 (Perry 4), Auburn 16 (Smith, W.Green 4). Total Fouls_UCF 17, Auburn 21.
