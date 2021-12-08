No. 21 Georgia 69, North Florida 40

NORTH FLORIDA (5-5)
Jazz Bond 3-11 1-2 7, Broermann 1-6 0-0 2, Jaida Bond 5-9 0-0 15, Knights 0-3 2-2 2, Tolbert 3-5 0-1 6, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Benedith 0-2 0-0 0, Gore 1-2 4-4 6, Rougier 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-52 7-9 40
GEORGIA (8-1)
Isaacs 1-6 1-2 3, Staiti 6-14 4-4 17, Barker 4-14 2-2 11, Chapman 3-6 0-0 6, Morrison 6-10 2-2 16, Bates 2-4 0-0 4, Jenkins 2-5 1-2 6, Sendar 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-67 10-12 69
|North Florida
|5
|13
|8
|14
|—
|40
|Georgia
|20
|18
|17
|14
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_North Florida 5-22 (Bond 0-5, Broermann 0-1, Bond 5-8, Knights 0-2, Tolbert 0-1, Jones 0-1, Thompson 0-3, Benedith 0-1), Georgia 5-16 (Isaacs 0-1, Staiti 1-3, Barker 1-6, Chapman 0-1, Morrison 2-4, Jenkins 1-1). Assists_North Florida 8 (Knights 2), Georgia 15 (Isaacs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Florida 29 (Thompson 2-7), Georgia 52 (Morrison 4-11). Total Fouls_North Florida 11, Georgia 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,868.
