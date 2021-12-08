On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
No. 21 Georgia women ease past UNF behind Staiti, Morrison

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 1:48 pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia eased by North Florida 69-40 on Wednesday.

Morrison scored nine points in the first quarter as Georgia jumped out to a 20-5 lead and led by double figures the rest of the way. North Florida was just 2-of-12 shooting in the opening frame. Staiti scored seven points in the second quarter to help build a 38-18 lead at the break.

Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points and five steals for Georgia (8-1), which was coming off a 55-54 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday. Staiti recorded her 15th career double-double and Morrison secured her fourth.

Morrison was recognized before the game for becoming the 42nd Lady Bulldog to reach 1,000 career points.

Jaida Bond led North Florida (5-5) with 15 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Ospreys were outrebounded 52-29.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

