No. 21 LSU 70, Clemson 56

CLEMSON (6-5)

Robinson 2-7 2-2 6, Hank 2-3 0-0 5, Elliott 2-10 0-0 4, Lewis 5-12 3-4 13, Washington 5-14 2-2 12, Saine 1-2 2-4 4, Bradford 3-4 2-2 9, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Hipp 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 0-1 0-0 0, Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Standifer 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 11-14 56

LSU (10-1)

Newby 3-4 1-1 7, Aifuwa 4-8 5-10 13, Cherry 1-5 1-2 3, Morris 4-11 3-3 12, Pointer 6-15 8-15 20, Shematsi 0-2 0-0 0, Trasi 3-3 1-2 7, Payne 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 19-33 70

Clemson 12 16 13 15 — 56 LSU 15 13 22 20 — 70

3-Point Goals_Clemson 3-8 (Robinson 0-3, Hank 1-2, Washington 0-1, Bradford 1-1, Standifer 1-1), LSU 3-18 (Cherry 0-2, Morris 1-5, Pointer 0-4, Shematsi 0-2, Payne 2-5). Assists_Clemson 5 (Washington 2), LSU 16 (Pointer 8). Fouled Out_Clemson Hank, Elliott, Saine, LSU Aifuwa. Rebounds_Clemson 34 (Saine 2-4), LSU 40 (Aifuwa 3-11). Total Fouls_Clemson 29, LSU 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,208.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.