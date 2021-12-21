No. 21 LSU 74, Texas Tech 60

LSU (11-1)

Newby 4-10 4-4 12, Aifuwa 5-9 0-0 10, Cherry 8-21 0-0 16, Morris 6-12 1-1 13, Pointer 8-14 2-6 19, Shematsi 0-0 0-0 0, Trasi 0-4 0-0 0, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-75 7-11 74

TEXAS TECH (7-4)

Gerlich 2-5 2-2 8, Thomas 2-8 2-2 6, Tofaeono 3-4 0-0 6, Hightower 4-10 0-0 10, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 5-8 3-4 14, Scott 4-13 1-1 12, Embry 2-5 0-2 4, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 8-11 60

LSU 20 19 21 14 — 74 Texas Tech 13 13 20 14 — 60

3-Point Goals_LSU 1-6 (Morris 0-1, Pointer 1-4, Ware 0-1), Texas Tech 8-20 (Gerlich 2-3, Thomas 0-2, Hightower 2-5, Veitenheimer 0-1, McKinney 1-2, Scott 3-7). Assists_LSU 19 (Pointer 7), Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 46 (Newby 7-12), Texas Tech 31 (Thomas 2-9). Total Fouls_LSU 16, Texas Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_915.

