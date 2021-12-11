No. 21 Ohio St. 73, No. 22 Wisconsin 55

WISCONSIN (8-1)
Crowl 0-3 0-0 0, Wahl 1-7 1-1 3, Jon.Davis 11-22 0-0 24, Davison 4-12 2-2 13, Hepburn 2-8 0-0 5, Vogt 3-6 1-3 7, Jor.Davis 1-2 0-1 2, Carlson 0-3 1-2 1, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 5-9 55.
OHIO ST. (8-2)
Ahrens 1-4 2-2 5, Key 5-7 1-3 11, Liddell 11-16 5-7 28, Branham 0-2 0-0 0, Wheeler 4-9 0-0 9, Young 2-6 1-1 5, Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Russell 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0, Hookfin 0-0 0-0 0, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-13 73.
Halftime_Ohio St. 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 6-26 (Davison 3-6, Jon.Davis 2-7, Hepburn 1-5, Ilver 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Crowl 0-2, Wahl 0-3), Ohio St. 6-19 (Johnson 2-3, Liddell 1-3, Russell 1-3, Ahrens 1-4, Wheeler 1-4, Young 0-2). Rebounds_Wisconsin 25 (Jon.Davis 7), Ohio St. 47 (Young 14). Assists_Wisconsin 7 (Jon.Davis 3), Ohio St. 15 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Ohio St. 14.
