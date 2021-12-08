No. 21 Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

TOWSON (6-3)
Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Holden 5-9 3-3 16, Nolan 1-8 5-5 7, Rizzuto 3-7 1-2 10, Timberlake 4-12 2-2 11, Gibson 7-11 1-1 19, Gray 2-4 2-2 7, Paar 1-1 0-2 2, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 14-17 74.
OHIO ST. (6-2)
Ahrens 5-10 1-1 16, Key 5-6 3-4 13, Liddell 3-6 8-8 15, Branham 3-8 2-2 9, Wheeler 3-5 2-2 8, Young 6-7 4-6 18, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Sotos 0-0 0-0 0, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 21-25 85.
Halftime_Ohio St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Towson 12-28 (Gibson 4-8, Holden 3-4, Rizzuto 3-5, Gray 1-1, Timberlake 1-5, Nolan 0-5), Ohio St. 10-23 (Ahrens 5-10, Young 2-2, Brown 1-1, Branham 1-2, Liddell 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Russell 0-1, Wheeler 0-2). Fouled Out_Holden, Paar, Wheeler. Rebounds_Towson 17 (Thompson, Timberlake 4), Ohio St. 30 (Key 9). Assists_Towson 14 (Nolan 10), Ohio St. 13 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Towson 24, Ohio St. 18. A_9,472 (18,809).
