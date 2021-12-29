No. 21 Providence 70, No. 15 Seton Hall 65

SETON HALL (9-2)

Jackson 4-8 0-0 10, Richmond 3-7 2-4 8, Yetna 6-13 1-2 13, Cale 4-7 0-0 8, Rhoden 4-12 2-2 10, Aiken 3-11 4-6 11, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 9-14 65.

PROVIDENCE (12-1)

Horchler 6-11 0-0 17, Minaya 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 5-14 4-6 14, Durham 2-6 8-10 12, Reeves 5-11 0-0 11, Bynum 6-11 2-2 14, Croswell 1-6 0-0 2, Breed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 14-18 70.

Halftime_Providence 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 4-19 (Jackson 2-4, Aiken 1-3, Harris 1-6, Richmond 0-1, Cale 0-2, Yetna 0-3), Providence 6-17 (Horchler 5-6, Reeves 1-6, Minaya 0-2, Durham 0-3). Rebounds_Seton Hall 35 (Yetna 11), Providence 41 (Horchler 13). Assists_Seton Hall 9 (Aiken 4), Providence 13 (Bynum 4). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 17, Providence 12. A_12,069 (12,410).

