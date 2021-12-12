On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 22 Notre Dame 78, Purdue-FW 41

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 6:08 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE-FW (4-6)

Linbo 1-4 0-0 2, Bromenschenkel 2-4 0-0 6, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Ott 9-28 0-0 21, Stupp 3-5 2-2 10, Sellers 0-2 0-0 0, Emmerson 0-4 0-0 0, Stephens 1-7 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-56 2-2 41

NOTRE DAME (9-2)

Dodson 5-9 2-5 12, Westbeld 5-7 1-2 11, Mabrey 2-8 0-0 6, Miles 4-9 3-4 12, Peoples 5-6 0-0 10, Brunelle 1-6 0-0 2, Citron 5-10 2-2 12, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Prohaska 4-5 2-2 10, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-6 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-67 11-17 78

Purdue-FW 7 15 13 6 41
Notre Dame 16 18 22 22 78

3-Point Goals_Purdue-FW 7-21 (Bromenschenkel 2-3, Ott 3-7, Stupp 2-4, Sellers 0-2, Emmerson 0-3, Stephens 0-2), Notre Dame 3-13 (Mabrey 2-5, Miles 1-3, Brunelle 0-3, Citron 0-2). Assists_Purdue-FW 9 (Emmerson 4), Notre Dame 18 (Mabrey 5). Fouled Out_Purdue-FW Linbo, Stupp. Rebounds_Purdue-FW 30 (Team 3-6), Notre Dame 47 (Peoples 5-9). Total Fouls_Purdue-FW 17, Notre Dame 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,597.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding