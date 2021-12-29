No. 22 South Florida 70, Jacksonville 57

JACKSONVILLE (7-4)

Edwards 3-8 0-0 7, Jones 5-8 0-0 10, Dunlap 0-2 0-0 0, Hawks 7-13 5-6 19, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Graham 4-8 0-0 8, Shaw 2-9 4-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 9-10 57

SOUTH FLORIDA (10-4)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 3-10 2-2 8, Mununga 6-13 8-8 21, Guerreiro 0-3 0-0 0, Pinzan 2-7 0-0 4, Tsineke 8-14 3-3 22, Leverett 0-0 0-0 0, Alvarez 4-9 0-0 12, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Weary 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 13-13 70

Jacksonville 17 16 11 13 — 57 South Florida 23 21 14 12 — 70

3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 2-13 (Edwards 1-5, Jones 0-1, Dunlap 0-1, Jackson 1-2, Graham 0-1, Shaw 0-3), South Florida 9-21 (Mununga 1-2, Guerreiro 0-1, Pinzan 0-2, Tsineke 3-5, Alvarez 4-9, Wilson 1-2). Assists_Jacksonville 7 (Edwards 2), South Florida 17 (Pinzan 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Jacksonville 26 (Edwards 2-4), South Florida 40 (Mununga 6-12). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 14, South Florida 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,996.

