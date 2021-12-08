No. 22 Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59

INDIANA (7-2)
Jackson-Davis 4-10 1-2 9, Kopp 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 6-11 0-0 12, Johnson 4-16 2-6 10, Stewart 3-7 0-0 9, Bates 1-3 0-0 3, Phinisee 1-4 0-1 2, Geronimo 0-2 3-4 3, Durr 2-3 0-0 4, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 6-13 59.
WISCONSIN (8-1)
Crowl 2-6 0-0 5, Wahl 2-7 3-4 7, Jon.Davis 8-17 6-7 23, Davison 3-12 0-0 8, Hepburn 0-4 4-4 4, Vogt 4-6 1-1 9, Carlson 1-4 1-2 3, Jor.Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 15-18 64.
Halftime_Indiana 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-13 (Stewart 3-5, Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-2, Geronimo 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Phinisee 0-2), Wisconsin 5-23 (Davison 2-7, Crowl 1-2, Jon.Davis 1-3, Jor.Davis 1-4, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Hepburn 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Thompson 9), Wisconsin 38 (Wahl 12). Assists_Indiana 14 (Johnson 7), Wisconsin 12 (Crowl, Wahl, Davison 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Wisconsin 15. A_16,013 (17,230).
