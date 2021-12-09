No. 23 Seton Hall 64, No. 7 Texas 60

TEXAS (6-2)
Allen 8-14 1-1 17, Mitchell 9-17 1-1 19, Carr 5-14 0-0 10, Febres 0-0 3-3 3, Ramey 3-8 2-2 9, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Askew 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-9 60.
SETON HALL (8-1)
Richmond 2-3 0-0 5, Yetna 3-8 5-6 12, Obiagu 1-1 0-0 2, Cale 4-8 0-0 10, Rhoden 7-18 4-4 18, Samuel 3-4 1-5 7, Aiken 3-12 3-4 10, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 13-19 64.
Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_Texas 1-13 (Ramey 1-4, Carr 0-3, Jones 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), Seton Hall 5-21 (Cale 2-5, Richmond 1-1, Yetna 1-3, Aiken 1-8, Harris 0-2, Rhoden 0-2). Rebounds_Texas 33 (Allen 12), Seton Hall 37 (Samuel 11). Assists_Texas 8 (Carr, Ramey 3), Seton Hall 8 (Aiken 3). Total Fouls_Texas 18, Seton Hall 14.
