No. 23 Villanova 71, No. 18 Xavier 58

XAVIER (11-1)

Freemantle 2-5 2-2 6, Hunter 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson 4-10 1-2 12, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Scruggs 2-10 1-2 6, Nunge 3-6 0-1 6, Odom 6-8 0-0 13, Kunkel 3-6 2-2 9, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-13 58.

VILLANOVA (8-4)

Dixon 6-8 3-4 15, Samuels 2-7 1-3 5, Slater 0-3 1-2 1, Gillespie 7-11 0-0 15, Moore 7-16 0-2 17, Daniels 5-9 4-4 16, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Longino 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 11-17 71.

Halftime_Xavier 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-23 (Johnson 3-9, Odom 1-1, Kunkel 1-3, Scruggs 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Jones 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Nunge 0-2), Villanova 6-21 (Moore 3-6, Daniels 2-4, Gillespie 1-5, Slater 0-2, Samuels 0-4). Rebounds_Xavier 27 (Jones 8), Villanova 29 (Dixon 8). Assists_Xavier 8 (Scruggs 4), Villanova 13 (Slater, Gillespie 4). Total Fouls_Xavier 16, Villanova 15.

