No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

WISCONSIN (6-1)
Crowl 2-7 1-2 5, Wahl 4-9 1-3 9, Jon.Davis 4-9 5-8 15, Davison 9-16 4-5 27, Hepburn 1-6 4-4 7, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0, Bowman 2-3 0-0 5, Neath 1-3 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-22 70.
GEORGIA TECH (5-2)
Howard 2-7 5-8 9, K.Moore 3-3 2-2 8, Devoe 11-20 6-7 33, Sturdivant 0-3 0-0 0, Usher 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 4-10 1-1 9, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 66.
Halftime_Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-24 (Davison 5-9, Jon.Davis 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-5, Neath 0-1, Crowl 0-3), Georgia Tech 6-16 (Devoe 5-10, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 25 (Vogt 7), Georgia Tech 34 (Smith 11). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Jon.Davis 4), Georgia Tech 7 (Sturdivant 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Georgia Tech 20.
