Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (6-1)

Crowl 2-7 1-2 5, Wahl 4-9 1-3 9, Jon.Davis 4-9 5-8 15, Davison 9-16 4-5 27, Hepburn 1-6 4-4 7, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0, Bowman 2-3 0-0 5, Neath 1-3 0-0 2, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-22 70.

GEORGIA TECH (5-2)

Howard 2-7 5-8 9, K.Moore 3-3 2-2 8, Devoe 11-20 6-7 33, Sturdivant 0-3 0-0 0, Usher 2-7 0-0 5, Smith 4-10 1-1 9, Coleman 0-2 2-2 2, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 66.

Halftime_Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-24 (Davison 5-9, Jon.Davis 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-5, Neath 0-1, Crowl 0-3), Georgia Tech 6-16 (Devoe 5-10, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 25 (Vogt 7), Georgia Tech 34 (Smith 11). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Jon.Davis 4), Georgia Tech 7 (Sturdivant 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Georgia Tech 20.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights