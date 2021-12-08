No. 24 BYU 82, Utah St. 71

UTAH ST. (6-2)
Bean 8-13 3-6 20, Horvath 5-7 0-2 14, Eytle-Rock 2-5 2-4 7, Jones 2-6 2-2 7, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Ashworth 3-7 1-2 9, Bairstow 5-8 1-4 11, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Shulga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 9-20 71.
BYU (8-1)
Lohner 2-3 1-2 5, Barcello 4-12 7-7 17, Knell 5-6 0-0 13, Knight 1-3 0-0 3, Lucas 5-11 2-3 14, George 2-5 1-2 5, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Traore 3-4 8-8 14, Erickson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-52 19-22 82.
Halftime_BYU 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 10-27 (Horvath 4-5, Ashworth 2-6, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Bean 1-3, Jones 1-3, Miller 1-4, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-3), BYU 11-24 (Knell 3-4, Johnson 2-4, Barcello 2-5, Lucas 2-5, Erickson 1-2, Knight 1-2, George 0-2). Rebounds_Utah St. 25 (Bean, Horvath 7), BYU 29 (George 7). Assists_Utah St. 14 (Jones 6), BYU 19 (Lucas 6). Total Fouls_Utah St. 19, BYU 18.
