No. 24 LSU 96, Texas Southern 55

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-6)
Perry 5-11 0-0 10, Aaron 3-6 2-2 11, Avent 3-16 0-0 8, Bridges 4-13 1-2 10, Buster 4-7 5-8 13, Austin 0-1 0-0 0, Carmichael 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 8-12 55
LSU (7-1)
Trasi 1-1 3-3 5, Aifuwa 7-9 0-1 14, Morris 4-6 2-2 11, Payne 3-7 1-2 8, Pointer 4-6 4-6 13, Newby 1-3 0-2 2, Shematsi 1-4 0-0 2, Ward 1-3 0-0 2, Gusters 4-5 1-2 9, Bartlett 3-4 2-2 8, Hall 2-2 2-2 8, Petty 1-2 3-4 5, Ware 4-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-58 18-26 96
|Texas Southern
|16
|8
|12
|19
|—
|55
|LSU
|18
|31
|28
|19
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 7-14 (Aaron 3-5, Avent 2-6, Bridges 1-1, Austin 0-1, Knight 1-1), LSU 6-9 (Morris 1-2, Payne 1-2, Pointer 1-1, Hall 2-2, Ware 1-2). Assists_Texas Southern 11 (Bridges 4), LSU 26 (Payne 7). Fouled Out_Texas Southern Perry. Rebounds_Texas Southern 20 (Team 4-6), LSU 48 (Newby 2-7). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, LSU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,072.
