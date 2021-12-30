No. 24 North Carolina 79, Syracuse 43

SYRACUSE (8-5)

Christianna Carr 2-9 3-4 8, Chrislyn Carr 3-11 1-2 9, Hyman 3-13 4-6 11, Rice 3-10 4-5 10, Wilson 0-6 2-2 2, Irvin 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-57 14-19 43

NORTH CAROLINA (12-0)

Poole 5-10 1-4 11, Kelly 5-16 1-1 12, Littlefield 2-9 0-0 4, Todd-Williams 2-8 6-6 10, Ustby 5-14 2-4 12, Murray 0-2 0-2 0, Hodgson 4-9 0-0 11, Adams 4-5 1-4 9, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 4, Zelaya 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-81 11-21 79

Syracuse 10 15 6 12 — 43 North Carolina 19 18 21 21 — 79

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-23 (Christ.Carr 1-6, Chrisl.Carr 2-7, Hyman 1-4, Rice 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Walker 1-4), North Carolina 4-25 (Kelly 1-6, Littlefield 0-5, Todd-Williams 0-5, Ustby 0-1, Hodgson 3-7, Wiggins 0-1). Assists_Syracuse 5 (Hyman 3), North Carolina 14 (Ustby 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 37 (Team 4-6), North Carolina 63 (Ustby 6-14). Total Fouls_Syracuse 19, North Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,625.

