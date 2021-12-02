Trending:
No. 24 Notre Dame 76, Michigan St. 71

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 8:35 pm
NOTRE DAME (7-1)

Dodson 2-6 0-0 4, Westbeld 4-8 0-0 8, Mabrey 3-10 2-2 10, Miles 5-15 0-2 11, Peoples 1-3 2-2 4, Brunelle 0-0 0-0 0, Citron 9-12 8-8 29, Prohaska 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 4-9 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-66 12-14 76

MICHIGAN ST. (6-3)

Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Clouden 4-15 11-12 20, Ekh 5-9 3-5 17, Farquhar 0-1 0-0 0, Winston 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 0-1 2-2 2, Joiner 5-13 1-2 14, Hagemann 1-3 0-2 2, Rewers 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 17-23 71

Notre Dame 21 15 19 21 76
Michigan St. 23 11 16 21 71

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 6-16 (Westbeld 0-2, Mabrey 2-6, Miles 1-4, Citron 3-4), Michigan St. 10-25 (Clouden 1-6, Ekh 4-5, Winston 2-6, Joiner 3-6, Hagemann 0-2). Assists_Notre Dame 19 (Miles 8), Michigan St. 18 (Clouden 6). Fouled Out_Notre Dame Dodson. Rebounds_Notre Dame 45 (Miles 4-11), Michigan St. 34 (Parks 3-8). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 22, Michigan St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,581.

