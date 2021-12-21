No. 24 Ohio St. 66, San Diego St. 54

OHIO ST. (9-2)

Mikulasikova 0-5 0-0 0, Mikesell 6-12 2-2 15, Miller 5-8 4-6 16, Poole 1-4 2-2 5, Sheldon 9-15 1-1 19, Beacham 2-4 0-0 4, Bristow 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Hutcherson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 9-11 66

SAN DIEGO ST. (6-5)

Adams 3-11 1-2 9, Gipson 2-3 0-0 4, Avinger 1-9 8-10 10, Ramos 4-12 0-0 10, Staples 3-12 1-2 8, Edwards 2-2 0-1 4, Hernandez 3-7 0-0 7, Fiso 0-0 0-0 0, Villalobos 0-1 0-0 0, Vinerte 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 10-15 54

Ohio St. 20 15 16 15 — 66 San Diego St. 11 19 11 13 — 54

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-16 (Mikulasikova 0-2, Mikesell 1-3, Miller 2-5, Poole 1-2, Sheldon 0-1, Beacham 0-1, Harris 1-1, Hutcherson 0-1), San Diego St. 6-26 (Adams 2-6, Avinger 0-3, Ramos 2-7, Staples 1-5, Hernandez 1-5). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Poole 4), San Diego St. 13 (Avinger 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 36 (Beacham 3-6), San Diego St. 34 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 15, San Diego St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_562.

